UH women’s basketball falls to UC Davis on senior night

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell 54-46 to UC Davis on senior night at the Stan Sheriff Center, closing its regular season at 8-7 overall and 7-6 in Big West Conference play.

A night after handing UC Davis its first loss in conference play, UH went cold from the field, hitting just 15 of its 57 shot attempts, including 4 of 20 3-pointers. Olivia Davies scored a team-high 13 points for UH while going 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Evanne Turner had a team-high 13 points for UC Davis, which improves to 10-2 overall and 9-1 in Big West play. The Aggies will be the top seed in next week’s Big West Conference tournament.

The Rainbow Wahine will be the No. 5 seed and face No. 4 seed Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday in Las Vegas at noon HST. The ‘Bows lost both of their regular season meetings with the Roadrunners.