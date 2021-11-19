UH women’s basketball falls to Portland, 91-77

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell to Portland 91-77 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday night.

In what was the regular season home opener for the Rainbow Wahine, Amy Atwell scored a game-high 30 points with five rebounds on a scorching 12-for-22 performance from the field, including 4-for-8 on 3-pointers. However, the Rainbow Wahine could not overcome a balanced offensive effort from the Pilots in which all five starters scored in double figures, led by Alex Fowler’s team-high 20 points.

Hawaii drops to 0-3, while Portland improves to 3-1.

The ‘Bows will close out the Bank of Hawaii Classic against Portland State on Sunday at 5 p.m.