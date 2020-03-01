UH women’s basketball falls to Cal State Fullerton

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell into a tie at second place in the Big West with a 70-64 loss to Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.

The Rainbow Wahine fell to 14-13 overall and 8-6 in conference play, while CSUF improved to 16-11 overall.

Coming off a 34-point performance in a loss to UC Irvine, senior guard Julissa Tago once again led the Wahine with a game-high 26 points. For the Titans, the duo of Taylor Turney (23) and Amiee Book (22) combined for 45 points.

The Rainbow Wahine will next play their final two home games before the Big West tournament. First up is a game with UC Santa Barbara on Wednesday at the Stan Sheriff Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.