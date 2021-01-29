UH women’s basketball falls at UC Irvine

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell 82-68 at UC Irvine on Friday afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine (3-4, 2-3 Big West) couldn’t cool down the Anteaters (8-5, 5-0), the top team in the conference standings. UCI had six players score in double digits, led by Kayla Williams’ game-high 20 points. Chloe Webb, Alexus Seaton and Caiyle Kaupu each had 11 points.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Four players reached double figures for the ‘Bows, led by Amy Atwell’s 16 points and four 3-pointers.

The Anteaters and Rainbow Wahine will finish their series on Saturday in Irvine, Calif. at 2 p.m. HST. The game will be streamed on WatchESPN.