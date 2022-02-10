UH women’s basketball extends winning streak after edging Cal State Fullerton

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to four after pulling away from Cal State Fullerton 55-46 on the road on Thursday night.
The Rainbow Wahine improved to 11-8 overall and 7-2 in Big West play, staying squarely in the conference race.
After setting the program record for 3-pointers made, Amy Atwell had a game-high 18 points for the ‘Bows, while Olivia Davies added 17.
Cal State Fullerton dropped to 8-13 overall and 3-8 in conference play. Carolyn Gill and ‘Iolani alumna Lily Wahinekapu each had a team-high 12 points for the Titans.
Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a road game against current conference leader Long Beach State (9-2) on Saturday, which tips off at 2 p.m. HST.