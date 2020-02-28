UH women’s basketball edged at UC Irvine despite Tago’s career night

Despite a career-high 34 points from Julissa Tago, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell 72-71 on the road to UC Irvine on Thursday evening.

Tago also made a program-record eight 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough as the Anteaters were also led by Sophia Locandro’s own 34-point effort. Locandro also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds to register a double-double.

UC Irvine improved to 11-17 overall and 7-7 in Big West Conference play, while Hawaii dropped to 14-12, 8-5. The ‘Bows are still alone second place in the conference standings.

The Rainbow Wahine will remain on the road to take on Cal State Fullerton on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. HST.