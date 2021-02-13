UH women’s basketball drops series finale at UC Santa Barbara

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell 72-50 at UC Santa Barbara on Saturday afternoon.

A day after one of their best offensive performances of the season, the Rainbow Wahine (5-6, 4-5 Big West) struggled offensively, shooting 33 percent from the field as a team and only made 1 of their 13 3-point attempts. Daejah Phillips was the only player to reach double digits for the ‘Bows with 16 points.

Doris Jones had a game-high 23 points for the Gauchos, who improves to 3-12 overall and 3-8 in the Big West.

The Rainbow Wahine have a bye week coming up and will next face Long Beach State for a pair of road games on Feb. 26-27.