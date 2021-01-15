UH women’s basketball drops Big West opener at CSU Bakersfield

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team dropped its Big West opener at Cal State Bakersfield 64-57 on Friday evening.

It was the first game for the Rainbow Wahine since Dec. 20 against UH-Hilo. A positive COVID-19 test on the team paused activities for the ‘Bows.

Jadynn Alexander had a team-high 12 points for the Wahine, who drop to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in Big West play.

For the Roadrunners (3-4, 1-2), Andie Easley had a game-high 19 points and also grabbed six rebounds.

The two teams will play again on Saturday for a 2 p.m. tipoff.