University of Hawaii women’s basketball coach Laura Beeman has signed a two-year contract extension.

Beeman’s contract was set to expire after the 2023-2024 season. The extension will take her term through the 2025-2026 season.

Beeman, who was hired as UH’s coach prior to the 2012-2013 season, has gone 162-133 in 10 seasons at the helm. She has led the Rainbow Wahine to four WNIT appearances and two NCAA Tournament appearances, including the most recent 2021-2022 season, in which the ‘Bows won the Big West Conference regular season title and conference tournament.

“I am incredibly honored and thrilled to receive this extension,” Beeman said in a statement to KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “To remain apart (sic) of the university, community and my players lives for years to come is an awesome feeling. The commitment to advancing UH WBB to the next level is demonstrated in this decision by David Lassner, Matlin, the BOT’s and Lois Manin. I am incredibly honored and thankful.”

In addition to Beeman’s extension, the Hawaii women’s basketball program also announced a handful of changes to the staff.

Director of operations Teneshia Ruff has departed the program to pursue other opportunities. Meanwhile, Assistant coach Alex Delanian has been promoted to associate head coach, while Jason Hill has been promoted from director of player development to director of operations. Additionally, former ‘Bow Savannah Reier has been added as director of player development.