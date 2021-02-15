UH wide receivers coach Brennan Marion leaves to take same position at Pittsburgh

Brennan Marion, the wide receivers coach for the University of Hawaii football team, has departed the program to take the same position at Pittsburgh.

Marion was the wide receivers coach at UH for the 2020 season as part of new head coach Todd Graham’s staff.

Before his tenure at UH, Marion was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at William & Mary in 2019 and held those same two positions at Howard from 2017 to 2018.

At 33 years old, Marion is considered an up-and-comer in the college coaching ranks.

Following news of Marion’s departure, he thanked UH and Graham in a Twitter posts. Other members of the football team paid tribute to Marion as well.