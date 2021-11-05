UH welcomes fans to first game without capacity limits; what fans need to know before the game

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Saturday, Nov. 6, is a big day for the University of Hawaii (UH) fans. It will be the first time spectators will be allowed to watch a game at the new Clarence T.C. Ching Stadium without capacity limits. UH officials are reminding everyone to be prepared.

It is a day before the game and there is excitement in the air.

“We’re excited. We can’t wait. Every time we have a football game or anything on campus there’s a great buzz with the coaches and the staff.” UH Assistant Athletic Director of External Affairs Vince Baldemor

“There’s not a bad seat in the house,” said UH Spokesperson Dan Meisenzahl. “It’s just a beautiful facility. I think people are really going to enjoy the experience.”

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 5,500 tickets were sold for the game, and UH officials are hoping for a packed house. But before fans head to the field, there are just a few things for attendees to remember.

“First and foremost download the Lumisight UH app,” Meisenzahl said.

Also, those attending the game must upload proof of COVID vaccination, as well as fill out a health questionnare on LumiSight. When both those steps are complete, the app should give people the all-clear — that is needed in order to attend the game, and doing it before arriving at the stadium can prevent long lines.

Those who do not have a cell phone or who are unable to figure out the app, can fill out the forms and bring a hard copy of their coronavirus vaccine card on game day.

“Definitely pre-purchase your parking passes. It’s very reasonable — seven dollars for upper campus, $15 for lower campus; it’s very convenient, and there’s going to be no parking attendants on-site,” Meisenzahl added.

On Saturday, the gates will open at 3 p.m, and the game starts at 5 p.m.

“I think everyone should try to maybe come a little bit early,” Meisenzahl said.

Attendees should also remember to bring a clear bag and wear a mask — it is required. People should also try to eat before going to the field; only water will be sold at the concession stands.

“We’re only now allowed to let our fans back into the game, and it’s still not a complete football experience without concessions and beer for sale and ability to bring your kids. But the program needs support. Our student-athletes need the support. We want the fans in the stands.” UH Spokesperson Dan Meisenzahl

On Oct. 23, the Rainbow Warriors played in front of spectators for the first time with capacity capped at 1,000 due to COVID restrictions. Before that game, the digital ticket scanners did not work, forcing fans without a hard copy of their tickets to wait. Baldemor said the problem has been resolved, but attendees should bring a printout of their ticket just in case.

“We have a digital ticketing system which we introduced this year and that should be good enough,” Baldemor said. “But it always makes sense to be prepared and have a backup in case anything goes wrong.”

Click here to purchase tickets or to get more game information.