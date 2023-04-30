The University of Hawai’i women’s water polo team had their Big West championship run come to an end on Sunday with a 10-9 overtime loss to UC Irvine in the conference championship game in Santa Barbara, California.

The Rainbow Wahine (21-6) rallied down three games in the second half to force OT but the Anteaters (20-6) won the extra-frame to secure a second straight conference title.

Bia Mantellato Dias, Lot Stertefeld and Jordan Wedderburn each scored two goals for UH and Bridget Layburn tallied 11 saves in defeat.

UH, currently ranked fifth in the nation will now hope to be selected as an at-large into the NCAA National Championship Tournament. The NCAA selection show is scheduled for Monday at 2:00 pm HST on NCAA.com.