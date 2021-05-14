UH water polo eliminated in NCAA tournament at UCLA

The University of Hawaii water polo team had its 2021 season end with a 12-7 loss to No. 3 national seed UCLA in the NCAA tournament in Los Angeles.

The Rainbow Wahine jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but were outscored by UCLA down the stretch. The Bruins went on a 10-3 scoring run take a 10-5 lead in the fourth period before both teams exchanged two goals each in the final minutes for the final score.

Emma Van Rossum and Lot Stertefeld had to goals each to lead the Rainbow Wahine, while Val Ayala, Ava Johnson, Katrina Drake, Brooke Maxson and Lexi Liebowitz all had two goals each for UCLA to lead its scoring efforts.

Hawaii’s season ends at 11-2 after an 11-game winning streak, while UCLA improves to 14-4 and advances to the national semifinals to face No. 2 Stanford.