The University of Hawaii water polo team breezed past CSUN 18-7 in the Big West quarterfinals in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Hawaii improves to 20-5 overall for the 2025 season.

Alba Bonamusa Boix and Bia Mantellato Dias combined for nine goals to lead the Rainbow Wahine.

UH advances to Saturday’s semifinals, where it will face Long Beach State at 10 a.m. HST.