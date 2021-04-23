UH water polo clinches Big West regular season title

Courtesy Hawaii Athletics

The No. 6 University of Hawaii water polo team beat No. 9 UC Davis 7-5 in its regular season finale at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex on the UH-Manoa campus on Friday night.

The Rainbow Wahine improved to 8-1 overall and 3-1 in conference play with the win while UC Davis dropped to 11-6.

Freshman Lara Luka led Hawaii with a game high three goals.

The ‘Bows and Aggies will meet again on Saturday at noon, although it will not count towards conference standings.

