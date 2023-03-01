The top-ranked University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team extended their home winning streak to a program record 27 matches with a win over no. 7 Pepperdine on Wednesday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors, who improved to 14-0 on the season, won the match in four sets, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22, and 25-21.

After missing the last four matches, All-American setter Jakob Thelle returned from load management to rest his knee pain, slid right back into the lineup with 42-assists.

As a team, Hawaii hit .420 for the match.

Pepperdine’s Jalen Jasper, the son of former UH quarterback Ivin Jasper had a match high 26 kills.

The Greek connection of Spyros Chakas and Dimitrios Mouchlias had 18 and 15 kills respectively and it was fitting that the tandem led the charge with former UH four time All-American Costas Theocharidis in attendance. The Greece native was a star outside hitter for the Rainbow Warriors from 2000-2003.

Spyros Chakas & Dimitrios Mouchlias combine for 33 kills with the original Greek sensation Costas Theocharidis in attendance as #HawaiiMVB wins program record 27th straight home match https://t.co/6taaO9xy02 @HawaiiMensVB #GoBows 🎥 @AHoshidaSports 🤙🏽@ChakasSpyros @mouchliasd pic.twitter.com/TH5dJKV1it — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) March 2, 2023

The Rainbow Warriors will return to action on Friday night in a rematch with the Waves at 7:00 pm on 2022 National Championship ring ceremony night. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative coin.