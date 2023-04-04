For the final time in his storied University of Hawaii career, men’s tennis standout Andre Ilagan triumphantly hit the court in Manoa on Senior Day.

Considered the most decorated player in Rainbow Warrior history, the three time All-Big West first team selection helped lead the way in Hawaii’s victory over Cal Lutheran on Tuesday afternoon at the UH Tennis Complex on Lower Campus.

The Farrington graduate, won in both his singles and doubles matches improving to 63-28 for his career individually and 46-19 in doubles competition for his career.

The NCAA Tournament participant in 2022 and reigning conference player of the year has been ranked in the ITA National Rankings for 35 consecutive weeks and has been as high as a program record 11th and although he takes great pride in the accolades, it’s inspiring others, especially from his hometown of Kalihi that remains as the most coveted accomplishment of his career.

“Throughout my five years. I just thought of it as, you know, how can I be a better person?,” Ilagan told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “It’s about just inspiring people and making people better around you and then just making sure like you can be a role model for one of those guys. Since I’m from Kalihi, not many people, you know play tennis in Kalihi, it’s a football, basketball and all that stuff. It’s nice because when I was younger they, they always saw the guy at our district park playing tennis, like, who’s that kid? And now I’m here. So I just want to make sure with anything you do, just take the opportunity and work hard, work hard on it, whether it be tennis, other sports or anything, just keep going, keep going forward. Sky’s the limit.”

Ilagan has excelled off of the court as well. In 2022 he was honored as the Jack Bonham Award winner as male student athlete of the year, the school’s most prestigious athletic award that celebrates athletic excellence, academic achievement, public service, leadership, and character.

The Rainbow Warriors will close out their regular season on the road next week before the Big West Conference Championship Tournament held in San Diego starting on April 28.