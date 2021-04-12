UH softball’s Maya Nakamura named Big West Freshman of the Week

University of Hawaii softball utility player Maya Nakamura was named the Big West Conference Freshman of the Week on Monday.
Nakamura, a Roosevelt alumna, helped the Rainbow Wahine go 3-1 against Cal Poly last weekend after hitting .476 with seven hits in four games. She’s currently hitting a team-high .360 for the 2021 season.
Nakamura’s Freshman of the Week honor was the first weekly conference award handed out to a member of the ‘Bows this season.
The Rainbow Wahine have a three-game home series at UC Riverside this week which begins on Friday at 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball stadium.