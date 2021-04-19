UH softball’s Jetta Nannen named Big West Freshman of the Week

University of Hawaii softball pitcher Jetta Nannen was named the Big West Freshman of the Week on Monday after the role she played in a series win over UC Riverside last weekend.

Nannen pitched and earned the decision in all three games, going 2-1 with two complete games as the ‘Bows took the series. Nannen also took the plate, hitting a double and scoring three runs.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Nannen is the second UH freshman in as many weeks to win the honor, joining utility player Maya Nakamura.

The Rainbow Wahine will play a four-game series against Long Beach State this week, starting on Friday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.