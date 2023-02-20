Hawaii’s Mya’Liah Bethea and Key-Annah Campbell-Pua earned Big West Player of the Week honors on Monday.

Bethea was named the Big West Player of the Week after racking up eight hits in the UNLV Desert Classic, with three of them going for home runs.

Campbell-Pua went 2-0 in the UNLV Desert Classic, including a no-hitter on Sunday, to earn Big West Freshman and Pitcher of the Week honors.

Hawaii is 7-4 after last week’s action and returns home for the Bank of Hawaii Classic, which starts with Marist on Friday at 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.