UH softball wins series over UC Riverside after doubleheader sweep

The University of Hawaii softball team won both games of its doubleheader over UC Riverside at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Saturday.

Despite losing to the Highlanders on Friday, the doubleheader sweep gives Hawaii the series win.

In game one, the Wahine won 8-7 in extra innings after Brittnee Rossi’s walkoff single that scored Jetta Nannen.

The ‘Bows won the second game 8-1 behind Nannen’s complete game, scattering four hits with no walks and two strikeouts in seven innings. Rossi led the UH bats, totaling seven hits in the twinbill.

After Saturday’s games, Hawaii is 11-9 overall and 10-5 in Big West Conference play, while UC Riverside is 4-20 overall and 3-12 in conference games.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a four-game home series against Long Beach State, which begins on Friday, April 30 at 4 p.m.