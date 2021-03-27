UH softball wins series at CSUN after splitting doubleheader

The University of Hawaii softball team split a doubleheader at Cal State Northridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine won the first game 12-0 in six innings via mercy rule as Jetta Nannen came three outs away from a no-hitter. After not allowing a through the first five innings, Nannen completed the shutout after giving up two hits and four walks with two strikeouts.

The ‘Bows dropped the second game 4-3 after giving up a walkoff double to Jaymi Steward in the bottom of the second inning. UH led 3-2 heading into the last inning before surrendering the lead and the game.

With their win on Friday, the Rainbow Wahine take the Big West Conference series 2-1 and are 4-5 overall and 4-2 in conference play.

Next up for UH is a four-game home series against UC San Diego, starting on Friday at 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.