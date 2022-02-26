Behind a pair of stellar pitching performances, the University of Hawaii softball team won the Outrigger Hawaii Invitational with wins over North Dakota and Montana on Saturday afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine topped North Dakota 3-1 in the semifinals and then defeated Montana 2-0 in the championship game.

Against North Dakota, Chloe Borges pitched a complete game, scattering six hits and one walk while striking out three. Maya Nakamura continued her torrid start to the season at the plate with a game-high three hits.

In the championship game, Brianna Lopez tossed a shutout in what was a masterful performance, allowing just one hit with six strikeouts. Kamehameha graduate Dallas Millwood had a game-high two hits and an RBI.

The Rainbow Wahine are 4-6 after the weekend’s action and will next compete in the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic, starting with Baylor on March 9.