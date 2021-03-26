UH softball wins Big West road opener at CSUN

The University of Hawaii softball team won its Big West Conference road opener with a 5-1 win at Cal State Northridge on Friday afternoon.

Ashley Murphy tossed a complete game for the Rainbow Wahine (3-4, 3-1 Big West), keeping the CSUN bats in check by allowing six hits with three strikeouts, albeit with five walks.

Ka’ena Keliinoi, Nawai Kaupe and Maya Nakamura each had two hits for the ‘Bows.

Eryka Gonzales took the loss for CSUN, which drops to 1-3.

The Matadors and Wahine will close the series with a doubleheader, which starts at 10 a.m. HST on Saturday.