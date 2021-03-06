UH softball swept by No. 8 Washington after losing third straight

The University of Hawaii softball team was swept by No. 8 Washington, losing its third consecutive game to the Huskies by a score of 11-3 on Saturday afternoon at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

The Huskies improved to 16-2 with their third straight offensive eruption. College softball superstar Sis Bates had a game-high four hits and four runs, while Sami Reynolds had a game-high five RBIs and a home run.

Brooke Nelson got the win in relief for Washington after tossing 2.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Gabbie Plain picked up the save for UW, striking out six in 3.1 innings. The lone run she gave up was a solo home run by Nawai Kaupe.

For UH (0-3), Jetta Nannen took the loss after giving up six runs and eight hits in 2.1 innings.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is Big West Conference play, which begins on March 19 against UC Santa Barbara. Game one of the four-game series begins at 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.