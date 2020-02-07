UH softball starts season with mercy rule victory over Northern Colorado

The University of Hawaii softball team started its season with an 11-2 five-inning mercy rule victory over Northern Colorado at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

The Rainbow Wahine (1-0) were buoyed by a nine-run first inning. Leadoff hitter Britnee Rossi, freshman Ka’ena Kellinoi and Angelique Ramos each had two hits to head the ‘Bows.

Because the Wahine had more than an eight-run lead after five innings, the mercy rule was in effect.

Izzy Dino tossed a complete game for UH, striking out four while allowing just four hits, a walk and two unearned runs.

The Paradise Classic continues tomorrow as UH prepares to play a doubleheader against Iowa State (5 p.m.) and Memphis (7 p.m.) at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.