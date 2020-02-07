UH softball starts season with mercy rule victory over Northern Colorado

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Hawaii Athletics

The University of Hawaii softball team started its season with an 11-2 five-inning mercy rule victory over Northern Colorado at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

The Rainbow Wahine (1-0) were buoyed by a nine-run first inning. Leadoff hitter Britnee Rossi, freshman Ka’ena Kellinoi and Angelique Ramos each had two hits to head the ‘Bows.

Because the Wahine had more than an eight-run lead after five innings, the mercy rule was in effect.

Izzy Dino tossed a complete game for UH, striking out four while allowing just four hits, a walk and two unearned runs.

The Paradise Classic continues tomorrow as UH prepares to play a doubleheader against Iowa State (5 p.m.) and Memphis (7 p.m.) at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story