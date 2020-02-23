UH softball splits Saturday doubleheader

The University of Hawaii softball team split its two Saturday games at the Hawaii Invitational with a win against Kansas City and loss to Iowa.

In the first game, the Rainbow Wahine (7-8) walked off against the Kangaroos on Brittnee Rossi’s single to win 3-2. Ashley Murphy tossed a complete game for the ‘Bows, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out two.

In game two, the ‘Bows had a 1-0 lead against the Hawkeyes in the top of the seventh inning but couldn’t hold on as the visitors won 2-1 in eight innings. Izzy Dino got stuck with the loss, despite allowing just five runs in eight innings.

The Rainbow Wahine conclude the Hawaii invitational with a 2 p.m. game against Portland State on Sunday at Rainbow Wahine softball stadium.