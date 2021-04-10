UH softball splits road doubleheader at Cal Poly, wins conference series

The University of Hawaii softball team split a pair of games at Cal Poly in a road doubleheader on Saturday.

In the first game, the Rainbow Wahine won 1-0 behind Jetta Nannen’s shutout. The freshman allowed just four hits and two walks with six strikeouts. A Ka’ena Keliinoi double that drove in Brittnee Rossi in the top of the first inning was the only run scored in the game.

Cal Poly won the second game 6-5 on a walkoff single from Shelby Jeffries in the bottom of the seventh inning that scored Xiara Diaz. Emily Klee took the loss for the ‘Bows after pitching three innings of relief and giving up the winning run.

Hawaii is now 9-8 overall, while Cal Poly is 9-14. Combined with Friday’s doubleheader sweep, the ‘Bows are 8-4 in Big West Conference play. Saturday’s second game did not count towards the Big West standings.

The Rainbow Wahine will return home for a three-game series against UC Riverside, which begins on Friday at 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.