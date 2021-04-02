UH softball splits doubleheader with UCSD

The University of Hawaii softball team split a doubleheader with UC San Diego on Friday night at Rainbow Wahine softball stadium.

The Rainbow Wahine won the first game 6-4 behind leadoff hitter Brittnee Rossi’s two doubles and two RBIs. Jetta Nannen picked up the complete game victory, scattering nine hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The Tritons took the second game 5-1. Both teams had five hits, but UCSD had the timelier ones with a three-run third inning. Gabby Williams got the win after pitching 4.1 innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

Hawaii (5-6, 5-3 Big West) and UC San Diego (6-7, 3-2) will conclude the series with another doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 6 p.m.