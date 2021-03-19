UH softball opens Big West play with sweep over UCSB

The University of Hawaii softball team opened Big West Conference play with a doubleheader sweep over UC Santa Barbara at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Friday evening.

The Rainbow Wahine won the first game 4-3 behind a clutch 3-run home run by Maya Nakamura in the bottom of the sixth inning. The ‘Bows trailed 2-1 before Nakamura’s heroics.

Jetta Nannen picked up the victory on the mound while pitching the first 6.1 innings, while Emily Klee recorded the last two outs for the save.

Seven players had a hit each for UH in the second game, a 7-3 victory, led by home runs from Nawai Kaupe and Bree Soma. Ashley Murphy pitched a complete game to get the win, surrendering nine hits with nine walks and three strikeouts.

Hawaii improved to 2-3, while the Gauchos dropped to 3-15.

The ‘Bows and Gauchos conclude their series with a doubleheader on Saturday, which starts at 2 p.m.