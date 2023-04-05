A passionate fan of the Rainbow Wahine softball program, 15 year old Cassidy Goya was swinging for the fences herself, excited to hit the field in 2023 as a sophomore for the Mid-Pacific Owl’s.

“I actually started playing when I was seven because I saw my sister playing and I was like, Oh, I want to try that,” Goya told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “Eventually, I joined club and I really fell in love with it actually last year, because when I started going to Mid-Pac, I had a really great coach and great teammates. So I think that’s why I loved the sport so much.”

This past August, though, before she could hit the field for her sophomore season, Cassidy began feeling lethargic and after hundreds of tests to find a reason why, It was discovered that she had a rare autoimmune condition called Vanishing Bile Duct Syndrome. Over the next few months, complications led to a rapid decline in liver function, leading to countless procedures, including a liver transplant, thus keeping her off the field.

“I had so much anticipation for my sophomore year and it was kind of heartbreaking to not be able to play. Just recently, there was the Mid-Pac senior game and I really wanted to be home for that, but I couldn’t make it. So I was kind of sad,” said Goya.

Currently at the Stanford Children’s Hospital, the medical procedures have continued. In fact, this morning, Cassidy had stints removed from her new liver in what hopes to be a big step forward towards recovery. Providing a rally of support has been her beloved University of Hawaii softball team who, through friends of the program, learned of Cassidy’s story and wanted to let her know that she’s not fighting alone.

“Yeah, it does give me a lot of strength,” Goya said from her hospital room in California. “I remember, I had very painful physical therapy sessions in the hospital, and before each one, my dad would show me the videos that they had sent and it helped me get through that.”

“Honestly, from our standpoint, it seems more like she supports us more,” said Ranbow Wahine first baseman Mya’Liah Bethea. “She’s just been like such a beacon of hope and strength for our whole team.

That inspiration can also be seen in the clubhouse as a poster of the Palolo Valley native hangs in the UH dugout both at home and on the road, giving them the strength needed for what has been a memorable season. Having already produced 35 home runs at the plate and two no hitters in this circle.

Mya’Liah Bethea with Cassidy Goya’s poster at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

“I actually have the poster with me here,” said Bethea clutching the tribute with a smile. “Cassidy has gone through so much and she’s so strong. Just for her to be able to push through everything she’s been through and still be such a light and just so positive, in the hospital room, she was throwing the ball with her dad. And I think it was just cool to see, again, her positivity.”

“Yeah, it feels really nice because I look up to them like they’re kind of like role models to me,” said Goya. “It really means a lot and it’s helping me to push myself so I can get better and hopefully play again. The perfect ending for me would to be able to graduate from Mid-Pac and play in my senior year, that would be the perfect ending for me.”

University of Hawai'i softball team finds inspiration from Mid-Pacific sophomore Cassidy Goya who through medical challenges has been a courageous example of 'positivity' https://t.co/QyuxlOFG6z @HawaiiSB #HawaiiSB #GoBows @midpac ▪️ Full Story: https://t.co/SOdY381wOn 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/TNgXyw49VT — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) April 6, 2023

As what has turned out to be a theme, Cassidy is certainly not alone in hoping that the next chapter of her journey ends up back on the softball field.

“I can’t wait to see when she gets back, it’s just everything. She deserves it so much and so that will be like a great, great experience,” said Bethea.

Bethea and her teammates say that they hope to be at the park to watch Cassidy take the field for Mid-Pac when that time comes, but of course, until then, Cassidy, in the form of her inspiring poster will be at every park that the Rainbow Wahine visit. That includes three games at Cal Poly starting on Friday.

To learn more about Cassidy’s journey and ways to help assist the Goya family, click here.