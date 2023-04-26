The University of Hawai’i softball team (28-16, 11-7 Big West) returns home to host a pivotal, three-game series against Long Beach State (23-20, 13-5 BW).

The Big West series will open with a single game on Friday, April 28 at 6:05 p.m. HT, followed by a Saturday doubleheader on April 29 beginning at 2:05 p.m. HT.

Currently, the Rainbow Wahine are in third place two games behind the Beach, and three games behind league-leader Cal State Fullerton. Going down the homestretch of the season, Hawai’i will face the top three teams in the league (UH is tied with UC Davis at 11-7).

The UH offense has out-scored their opponents, 221-to-151 overall this season. The 221 total runs in through 44 games has already surpassed last year’s season total of 171 in 42 games. UH has outscored opponents in every frame, except the seventh and ninth. UH’s most dominant inning has been the second in which the ‘Bows have outscored their foes, 30-to-7.

Hawai’i is averaging a Big West best 1.07 home runs per game which ranks them at No. 34 in the NCAA. As a team UH leads the Big West with 47 home runs–the next team, Cal State Fullerton has 21 home runs for the year. Ten different Rainbow Wahine have belted at least one home run each–including all seven who have started all 44 games this year. UH has already surpassed their home run total of 36 from last season and have the most home runs since 2019 when UH hit 51.

Two weeks ago, sophomore catcher Izabella Martinez became the first UH player to ever be named conference Player of the Week either in the Big West or the Western Athletic Conference. Against UC Riverside, she hit .600 and the week prior, she hit .700 against Cal Poly. Her combined average between the CP and UCR series was .650 (13-for-20) and she hit five home runs–two in the UCR series finale.

Currently, Martinez is second on the team hitting .385 with a team-best 47 hits in 122 at-bats. She is second on the team with nine home runs and 37 RBI. She leads UH with a .664 slugging percentage. In conference she has been even hotter, hitting .446 with a team-best 25 hits, six home runs and 18 RBI. Martinez is currently on an 11-game hitting streak–the longest of her career and for the team this season.