The University of Hawaii softball team collected a crucial 7-3 victory over Long Beach State on Friday night at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Hawaii improves to 29-16 overall and 12-7 in Big West games, while Long Beach State drops to 23-21, including 13-6 in conference games.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

True freshman Key-Annah Pua-Campbell got the win for UH with a complete game, scattering six hits and two walks with two strikeouts.



Offensively, Maya Nakamura had three hits and two RBI for Hawaii with a home run, while Cira Bartolotti and Mya’Liah Bethea also homered for the Rainbow Wahine. Meanwhile, Haley Johnson’s two-RBI double was the key hit of a five-run fourth inning.

The Beach and the ‘Bows close out their series with a doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m.