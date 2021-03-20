UH softball falls to UCSB, second game of doubleheader called off in progress

The University of Hawaii softball team lost the first game of a doubleheader against UC Santa Barbara and was on its way to winning the second game before it was called off in the fourth inning.
UCSB won the first game 7-0 behind a shutout from Emily Schuttisch, who kept the Rainbow Wahine bats in check by allowing just three hits and two walks to go along with two strikeouts.
The Rainbow Wahine were winning the second game 9-0 in the fourth inning before the game got called off due to heavy raining at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Had the score held up in through the fifth inning, the ‘Bows would have won via mercy rule.
The ‘Bows dropped to 2-4 overall and 2-1 in Big West play while UCSB improved to 4-15 overall and 1-2 in conference play.
Next up for Hawaii is a three-game series at Cal State Northridge, beginning at 3 p.m. HST on March 26.