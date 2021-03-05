UH softball falls again to No. 8 Washington

The University of Hawaii softball team was overpowered by No. 8 Washington for the second straight night, falling to the Huskies 11-3 in five innings at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

The potent UW offense mustered 12 hits against the ‘Bows, led by Madison Huskey, who went 2-for-4 and belted two home runs with a game-high four RBIs. Huskey was one of five Washington (15-2) players with two hits.

Meanwhile, the Rainbow Wahine had just two hits as a team. Cheeks Ramos had one of them and also drove in all three runs, and also had a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Kelley Lynch tossed a complete game to earn the win for Washington with five walks and six strikeouts, while Ashley Murphy took the loss for UH after giving up seven runs and nine hits in 2.1 innings of work.

The Rainbow Wahine and Huskies will meet at RWSS for the series finale on Saturday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.