The University of Hawaii softball team edged Montana 7-5 to open the Outrigger Hawaii Invitational at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Rainbow Wahine improved to 2-4 overall after playing their first of five games in three days.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Maya Nakamura went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate for the Rainbow Wahine, including a team-high four RBI.

For Montana, Julie Phelps hit a grand slam in the top of the third inning.

Chloe Borges got the win for UH after tossing a complete game, allowing eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

The ‘Bows host Abilene Christian and North Dakota on Friday for back-to-back games, starting with ACU at 5 p.m.