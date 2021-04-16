UH softball edged by UC Riverside in series opener

In a game that featured two strong pitching performances, the University of Hawaii softball team was edged 2-1 by UC Riverside at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Friday night.

Chrys Hildebrand twirled a complete game gem for UCR, (4-18, 3-10 Big West Conference), striking out 10 Rainbow Wahine while giving up just three hits and a walk.

For Hawaii (9-9, 8-5), starter Jetta Nannen battled through seven innings herself and gave up two runs after surrendering nine hits.

Kennedi Sorensen, Allison Troche and Leilehua alumna Gianna Araki had two hits each for the Highlanders, with Troche and Araki each driving in a run. For Hawaii, Nawai Kaupe had a team-high two hits.

The Rainbow Wahine and Highlanders close out their series with a Saturday doubleheader that starts at noon.