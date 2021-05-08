UH softball drops twinbill at Cal State Fullerton

The University of Hawaii softball team dropped both games of its doubleheader at Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.

Cal State Fullerton took the first game 11-3 in a game that lasted five innings due to the five-run mercy rule. Hannah Becerra led the way offensively for the Titans with two hits, including a home run, and a game-high four RBIs. Jetta Nannen took the loss for Hawaii after allowing 10 runs in four innings.

The Rainbow Wahine were edged 5-4 in the series finale after being held to five hits. Ashley Murphy took the loss on the mound after allowing 12 hits and five runs in six innings.

Hawaii dropped to 11-17 overall and 10-12 in Big West Conference play after the conclusion of the series, which began on Friday, while Cal State Fullerton improved to 38-12 overall and a perfect 22-0 in conference play heading into a series with Long Beach State next weekend that will decide the winner of the conference.

The Rainbow Wahine will conclude their 2021 season with a three-game home series against UC Davis next week, which starts on Friday at 6 p.m.