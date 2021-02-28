UH softball completes Chaminade sweep with 6-2 win

The University of Hawaii softball team closed its exhibition series with a 6-2 win over Chaminade at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine and Silverswords were supposed to play a doubleheader on Sunday, but the second game was rained out.

Like Saturday, the ‘Bows pounced on Chaminade early as Nawai Kaupe’s home run gave the home team a 3-0 advantage in the bottom of the first inning.

The Rainbow Wahine extended their lead to 6-0 in the third inning after a Rachel Sabourin triple and a Mya’Liah Bethea single.

The SIlverswords scored their first runs of the weekend on Cheyne Obara’s solo home run in fifth inning and another on Kobe Brown’s single that drove in Keaolani Takemura.

Jetta Nannen got the win for UH, allowing four hits and three walks with four strikeouts in five innings, while Ashley Murphy tossed the final two innings to close out the game.

Regular season play for the Wahine begins with a three-game home series against Washington, Kaupe’s former team. Game 1 begins on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.