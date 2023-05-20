The University of Hawaii soccer team is Italy bound.

Next week, the Rainbow Wahine will depart Oahu to take a tour of Italy, which runs from May 22-30, where stops will be made in Milan and Turin.

UH will also play multiple local clubs in Italy during their stay.

On May 26, the ‘Bows will play the junior team of Italian club Juventus. On May 29, Hawaii will play against the junior team of Pro Sesto in Milan.

Hawaii’s 2023 regular season will begin in August.