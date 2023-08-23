The University of Hawaii soccer team is set to conclude their three-match, season-opening homestand this Thursday against Sacramento State. The game holds special significance for several Sacramento State players, as six members of the roster are Hawaii high school graduates.

The list includes Mililani High School graduates Shaunee Egloria and Ali Fuamatu-Ma’afala, King Kekaulike High School’s Madelyn Dougherty from Kula, Kealakehe High School’s Teysha-Ray Spinney-Kuahuia from Kailua, and Punahou School graduates Dalen Lau from Honolulu and Payton Inabata from Aiea. Additionally, Sacramento State’s Director of Operations Joey Lum, a native of Kailua, will also be part of the traveling contingent.

For the Maui native Dougherty, the game represents more than just competition. She has been watching from over 2,000 miles away as wildfires ravaged landmarks of her childhood on Maui. “It’s so special to me,” Dougherty says. “Especially with everything that’s been going on back on Maui, my home island. So it means a lot to us to be back in just a very difficult time.”

Dougherty elaborated on the emotional toll of witnessing the destruction from afar. “Seeing it online was difficult—places where I grew up, and where I would hang out, just destroyed by the fire. It’s heartbreaking,” she added.

She also expressed gratitude for the broader experience the match provides. “I’m so grateful to be here. This is such a special experience not only for the local girls but also for those who haven’t been here before. They’re learning so much about Hawaii and what this place really means, capturing the spirit of the Aloha State,” Dougherty stated.The Rainbows and the Hornets are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. this Thursday at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. While the match will not be televised, fans can stay updated through KHON2 Sports, both on-air and online.