The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team had its season opening match at Grand Canyon suspended due to weather.

The Rainbow Wahine and Lopes were halted in the 27th minute due to lightning in the Phoenix area on Thursday evening.

The match will resume on Friday morning at 7 a.m. HST with the Antelopes leading 1-0.

The lone goal of the match came from Bekah Valdez in the 11th minute.