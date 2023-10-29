The University of Hawaii soccer team was edged by Cal Poly 2-1 in the first round of the Big West Conference tournament on Sunday.

Cal Poly took a 2-0 lead at halftime after Emily Lieber scored in the first minute and Peja Balanon scored in the 39th.

Mia Foster scored in the 67th minute to spark UH, but the Rainbow Wahine could not get the elusive second goal.

The Rainbow Wahine, who fell to the Mustangs on senior night last week, end their season at 5-8-3. Cal Poly, meanwhile, marches on to the conference semifinals at 9-7-3.

Sunday was Hawaii’s second Big West Conference tournament game as a program and first since 2019.