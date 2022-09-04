Cally Togiai’s goal in the 85th minute sunk the University of Hawaii soccer team in a 1-0 loss at Portland on Sunday.

The Rainbow Wahine and Pilots were tied at 0 until Togiai’s go-ahead goal with five minutes remaining in regulation.

Portland goalkeeper Bre Norris made five saves, while Hawaii’s Lauren Marquez made four.

Portland improves to 4-0-2 for the 2022 season, while Hawaii drops to 2-2.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a match at Portland State on Thursday at 10 a.m. HST.