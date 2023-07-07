The 2023 Major League Baseball draft is set to commence on Sunday in Seattle with the first two rounds, covering the initial 70 picks.

The top three prospects in this year’s draft with Hawaii ties are MLB Combine invitees Nolan Souza from Punahou, who is committed to Arkansas collegiately, Hilo High School graduate and current University of Tennessee shortstop Maui Ahuna, and fellow Hilo graduate Devin Saltiban.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Saltiban, a University of Hawaii signee, has seen his draft stock skyrocket during the spring and is expected to be selection on Day 2 and sign for a lucrative signing bonus in order to turn professional immediately.

Sunday’s draft coverage begins at 1 p.m. HST and will be televised live on MLB Network.

Rounds 3-10 will take place on Monday, while rounds 11-20 on Tuesday wrap up the draft.