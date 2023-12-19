The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (7-2) will host the 2023 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic starting Thursday at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors claimed its first-ever tournament title last year and begin its quest for a repeat with an opening round matchup against Portland (6-6) on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 6:00 p.m.

The second and third days of the tournament will run on Friday and Sunday.

Joining UH and Portland in this year’s field are Georgia Tech, Nevada, Old Dominion, Temple, TCU and UMass.

UH returns eight players from last year’s squad that won the DHC, including last year’s tournament Most Outstanding Player JoVon McClanahan, who hit the game-winning shot vs SMU in the title game, and Noel Coleman who was picked to the all-tournament team.

Four teams will be making their first appearance in the HADHC (Nevada, Old Dominion, Temple and UMass). Among the return teams is TCU, which claimed the 2018 title. The Horned Frogs are led by Jamie Dixon who served as a Hawai’i assistant coach under Riley Wallace from 1992-94.

UMass head coach Frank Martin brings his third different team to the tournament. Martin led Kansas State to the 2011 DHC title and South Carolina to a 3rd place finish in 2013.

UH head coach Eran Ganot has been a part of eight of the previous 13 DHC tournaments – six as a UH head coach, and once each as a UH and Saint Mary’s assistant.

Following the Diamond Head Classic, UH will open Big West play on Dec. 30 at home against Cal State Fullerton.

For those attending games this week, please be sure to visit the Game Day information page, which includes important information on, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.