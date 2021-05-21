UH set to allocate football season tickets for 2021; H-Club members to receive top priority

The University of Hawaii athletic department is set to begin the process of allocating season tickets for the 2021 football season.

For the first time in program history, the Rainbow Warriors will play their home games on campus at Clarence T.C. Ching Stadium.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Approximately 9,000 fans will be permitted to attend UH football home games this fall. It is currently unknown exactly how many seats will come from season ticket holders.

Fans who were football season ticket holders in 2019 and H-Club members for the 2021-2022 college sports season will be eligible for football season tickets in 2021.

UH says that priority tiebreakers will go to those who spent the most “total 2021-2022 H-Club dollars (seat premiums + membership payments),” while the second tiebreaker considered is the “total number of football season tickets purchased since 2001,” the first year that electronic ticket records were kept.

Season ticket holders for the 2021 UH football season will start to be notified in mid-June.

UH also outlined the limits on season tickets, which will be based on H-Club status.

H-Club status and cost:

National Champion ($25,000): 12 tickets

All-American ($10,000): 6 tickets

All-Conference ($4,000): 4 tickets

Captain ($2,000): 2 tickets

Starter ($1,000): 2 tickets

Varsity ($500): 2 tickets

Fan ($50): 2 tickets

Prices for end zone season tickets will range from $150-$250, while sideline season tickets will range from $400-$500. Both options include a seat premium cost.

A limited number of single game tickets will be made available to qualifiers that weren’t able to secure 2021 season tickets. Single game tickets will also be offered to the general public. UH-Manoa students will receive an allocation of the seats as well.

In a statement to Hawaii football fans, UH athletic director David Matlin acknowledged that there were about 16,000 season ticket holders in 2019, the most recent season where spectators were allowed at the old Aloha Stadium.

“Unfortunately, we will not be able to accommodate the 16,000 ticket commitments with the capacity at 9,000 in the first year. Those commitments include season ticket holders, students, and contractual agreements with corporate partners and visiting teams. Our goal is to be as transparent and inclusive as possible,” Matlin’s statement reads. “It is a delicate balancing act between revenue generation and inclusiveness.

“We are providing a pool of tickets to be available on an individual game basis for season ticket holders who don’t receive season tickets this year. This will enable more access to our season ticket holders.

“This situation is temporary and we are optimistic that we will be able to expand seating capacity up to 15,000 fans in year two in order to provide more opportunities for our loyal fans to experience the excitement of Hawai‘i Warrior football in person.”

Hawaii currently plans to play its home football games at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex until the 2024 season, which is when the new Aloha Stadium is expected to be ready.

Hawaii will play its first game at Clarence T.C. Ching Field on Sept. 4 against Portland State.