The University of Hawai’i and Saint Mary’s College men’s basketball programs have announced their participation in a charity exhibition game scheduled for Friday, October 20th.

The event will take place at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center with the purpose of the exhibition is to extend support to those affected by the devastating Maui wildfires.

Both basketball teams are uniting in their efforts to aid the victims of the natural disaster, which has tragically claimed the lives of over 100 individuals and ravaged the historic town of Lahaina.

The game will also serve as a reunion for two coaches who share a close bond. Bennett afforded Ganot his initial collegiate coaching position two decades ago, when he served as a volunteer assistant at Saint Mary’s later becoming associate head coach with the Gaels, before later accepting the head coaching position at UH. The two coaches have never shared the court as opponents.

Saint Mary’s went 27-8 last season and advanced into the second round of the NCAA Tournament. UH boasts the return of nine letterwinners and three starters from the previous year’s lineup, which secured 22 victories, marking the program’s sixth consecutive winning season.

Further details for the charity exhibition, including ticket information, will be announced in the coming weeks.