On Saturday, University of Hawaii president David Lassner issued a statement on the current state of the Pac-12 Conference.

On Friday, five schools (Oregon, Washington, Arizona State, Arizona and Utah) defected from the conference, leaving the league with four current teams in Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In his statement, Lassner expressed confidence in Hawaii’s current situation as a football-only member of the Mountain West and believes the conference as a whole is stable.

Lassner’s full statement is below:

“The once-mighty Pac-12, a conference many Hawaii fans followed, is now down to four members as of the 2024-25 academic year.

For the last several years and today, UH has stood and stands firmly with our partners in very stable conferences. This is completely unlike the prevailing conditions that resulted in prior realignments in both 1999 and 2010, when UH was caught on the outside of leadership of a WAC conference under significant stresses.

UH now competes in football in the Mountain West, the best of the informal “Group of 5” within the FBS (highest level) football conferences. After a dalliance by our colleagues at San Diego State University with the Pac-12 in June, our membership remains consistent and strong. And in the current situation, no departures appear imminent.

The boards of athletic conferences are the presidents or chancellors of the member institutions. As the longest serving member of the Mountain West board, it is clear to me that the stresses we have experienced over the past years have brought our leadership and our membership closer together than ever before.

I can have no specific comment on the directions that will be taken by the remaining members of what is now the “Pac-4.” Those institutions face difficult options and decisions. And any acceptance into our conference would require the support of the Mountain West board, not just UH. My board colleagues and I are in regular communication with our highly capable Conference Commissioner and are excited about the opportunities ahead.”