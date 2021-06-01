UH parts ways with men’s golf coach Ronn Miyashiro

University of Hawaii men’s golf coach Ronn Miyashiro will not be returning to the program after his expired contract was not renewed by athletics director David Matlin.

“We have decided to move in a new direction with our men’s golf program,” Matlin said in a press release. “Ronn has provided stability to our men’s golf program over the past 24 years and has done a lot with the local community. It’s not easy saying goodbye to someone who has been part of our program for so many years as both a student-athlete and coach but we appreciate his dedication and service and wish him well.”

Miyashiro has been at the helm since 1996, a year after he completed playing for the ‘Bows.

During his tenure, Miyashiro coached seven medalists, as well as 2006 WAC champion Jarrett Hamamoto. Miyashiro, a Hilo graduate, also coached three Academic All-Americans in Scott Carlyle, Brian Lee and Scotty Yamashita.

A search for the program’s next golf coach has begun immediately.